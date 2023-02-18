A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge ruled a mistrial in the case of an off-duty Pentagon Protection Officer accused of fatally shooting two men in April 2021 in Takoma Park.

The jury had deadlocked Friday in the trial of David Dixon, 41, accused of killing 32-year-old Dominique Williams of Hyattsville and 38-year-old James Lionel Johnson of District Heights.

The Montgomery County State's Attorney will retry the case, according to Lauren DeMarco, director of public affairs for the office.

The jury deliberated on the case until 4 p.m. Thursday and continued deliberations Friday morning, DeMarco said.

The state will meet with the administrative judge next week to select new trial dates, DeMarco said.

Dixon remains held without bond in both this case and an unrelated assault case.

He was off-duty and out of jurisdiction in Montgomery County when he approached a vehicle that he believed to be suspicious and ended up firing five shots at it, killing Williams and Johnson, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.