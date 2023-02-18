At least six people have been transported to the hospital following a three-alarm fire at the Arrive Silver Spring apartment complex on Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring Saturday morning, officials say. One person is in critical condition, and numerous others are being treated by Emergency Medical Services, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Two firefighters were also sent to the hospital to be assessed for non life-threatening injuries which officials say is standard. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Alarms went off around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

The road is blocked by emergency vehicles at Georgia Ave between Spring Street and Fenwick Lane. Drivers are urged to follow crew direction.

Earl Stoddard, director of the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said county emergency services officials are working with the property manager to assess the damage. He said it is reasonable to assume some people will be displaced due to significant smoke and water damage, specifically on the seventh floor of the A/B building, where the fire began.



The complex is separated into two buildings which each have 15 floors with about 18 units on each floor.

Stoddard said the Department of Health and Human Services is working to set up a reception and displacement center for residents. He said investigators are on the scene to determine the cause and severity of the damage. Stoddard said depending on the severity of the damage, some residents may be placed in hotels.

This is a developing story.