The Universities at Shady Grove —a regional higher education center in Rockville that offers almost 80 undergraduate and graduate-level programs from nine Maryland state universities, has been gifted $500,000 from Google to help with workforce development and career training.

Google donated the money as part of its “Grow with Google” initiative, who focuses on skill development and helping students establish new pathways into the workforce, according to a news release. It’s also meant to help guide a student population that is constantly evolving, officials said.

The partnership will also incorporate existing relationships that USG has with Montgomery County Public Schools, Montgomery College, and with the University System of Maryland. Local advocates turn to FTC in fight for stronger student privacy protections

“We are especially focused on embracing the opportunity to serve what I often refer to as ‘fluid’ students – those who are often described as non-traditional, but are now the largest and fastest growing segment of the college-going audience,” said Dr. Anne Khademian, executive director of USG, in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to build successful pathway programs and initiatives that lead students to where they want to go – to earning their degrees and achieving their career goals.”

Fluid students, as defined by USG, are ones that are different from traditional college attendees because they may have additional responsibilities like taking care of friends and family members, or they might be financing their own education. They might take breaks during their education, officials say.

Google’s donation will also be used to strengthen ties between local industry and educational partners, including career competency training into all aspects of students’ academic experiences at USG.

Advertisement

Jay A. Perman, chancellor of the University System of Maryland said it’s important that donations be used to serve all students of USG’s diverse backgrounds.

“It’s anachronistic to call USG’s students ‘nontraditional,’” Perman said in a prepared statement. “They’re our students, plain and simple. And I’m thrilled that USG and Google will bring their collective strengths to showing us — and the nation — how we can best serve them.”