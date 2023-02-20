Louis James Chesley, 41, of Montgomery Village was slain Thursday in the 19000 block of Mills Choice Road, Montgomery County police reported Friday.

William Oligiwan Cutler, 35, was arrested Friday afternoon in Gaithersburg and charged with the murder of Chesley, according to police.

6th District officers responded to a request for a welfare check around 12:09 p.m. Thursday at the Mills Choice Road address, police said in a news release. There, officers found Chesley dead, with apparent bodily trauma, police said.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, according to the release.

Cutler is being held without bail at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

No attorney for Cutler is indicated in Maryland court records.

