The city of Takoma Park announced in a statement last week that City Manager Jamal Fox resigned.

According to the statement, Fox was hired in 2021 for a “specific and critical time of transition” for Takoma Park and his resignation went into effect Feb. 13.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside the professional and dedicated staff, community members, council and senior leadership team," Fox said in the statement.

Rosalind Grigsby and Greg Clark will share the duties of deputy managers until an interim city manager is announced.

Fox had previously been City Administrator of Camas, Washington, according to his LinkedIn profile. A welcome letter from Fox that Takoma Park posted in May 2021 did not mention a finite term but quoted him as saying he and his wife, “saw Takoma Park as a beautiful community that shared our family values and where we could raise our family. My family and I look forward to connecting with you in the community.”

Elected leadership in Takoma Park transitioned in November. Mayor Kate Stewart was elected to serve in the Montgomery County Council, and Takoma Park City Council member Talisha Searcy was elected mayor.

Fox, Searcy and Stewart could not immediately be reached Monday for comment.