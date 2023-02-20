Virgin Mary statue stolen from Darnestown church

A statue of the Virgin Mary was stolen this month from outside Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church in Darnestown, according to church officials.

Church officials say they are working with Montgomery County Police to investigate the incident, which took place Feb. 10, and hope to get it back. Surveillance video appears to show two people pull up and drive off with the statue. [Fox 5]

Richard Montgomery, Springbrook juniors are SMOB finalists

Two Montgomery County Public Schools juniors were nominated Wednesday as finalists for the student member of the Board of Education (SMOB). The election is April 19.

Sami Saeed is president of the Richard Montgomery High School Student Government Association and is a member of the SMOB Advisory Council and the Montgomery County Commission on Youth and Children; he writes for The Tide and The MoCo Student, student newspapers.

Advertisement

Yoseph Zerihun is the captain of the debate, varsity golf and baseball teams at Springbrook High School. He is a member of the SGA as an executive language coordinator where he works as a translator of materials. [Montgomery Community Media]

Seven teens charged with stealing one Hyundai Sonata

Seven teenagers–one 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds, and one 17-year-old–have been charged with auto theft after allegedly stealing a red Hyundai Sonata in Washington, D.C., and crashing it Wednesday morning in the Glenmont area of Silver Spring.

Advertisement

Montgomery County Police say officers saw the car speeding and determined it was stolen before the vehicle was involved in a crash. Seven youths ran from the scene but were arrested, police say. The seven were charged and released to the custody of their parents or guardians.

The theft is part of a trend of Hyundai and Kia thefts in the region. [Montgomery County Police]

Today’s weather

Advertisement

Mostly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees

In case you missed it…

Woman dead, 20 sent to hospital after downtown Silver Spring apartment fire

Advertisement

Protest at drag story hour in Silver Spring turns violent, witnesses say

Mistrial declared for off-duty Pentagon officer accused of killing two men in Takoma Park