Baltimore vodka company moving into Montgomery County market

Baltimore-based company Lytos announced it has expanded sales into Alcohol Beverage Service (ABS) liquor stores in Montgomery County.

Lytos distills a patent pending, gluten-free vodka with added electrolytes. ABS is responsible for the regulation and purchasing of alcohol throughout the county. [The Daily Record]

Whitman basketball player raises awareness of fentanyl after brother’s death

A Walt Whitman High School basketball player has been named a finalist for a prestigious national award after raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl following the death of his brother.

Hunter Hausman, 19, is still mourning the death of his little brother Landen, who died of an overdose a year ago. [WJLA]

SSIMS teacher has claimed it’s ‘White supremacy’ to oppose thievery

A teacher’s online statements excusing property destruction and theft, which date to 2020 and their employment in a South Carolina school district, have drawn attention in conservative media now, when the teacher is employed with Montgomery County Public Schools.

Lane Cogdill teaches at Silver Spring International Middle School. Cogdill had made comments on social media in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, claiming that Black people have the right to burn the country to the ground, as it was built on their backs. Contacted about the postings from 2020, MCPS officials have said they’re looking into them. [FOX]

Displaced residents relocated after Saturday fire at Silver Spring high-rise

Takoma Park city manager resigns amid change in elected leadership

19-year-old shot and killed on Metrobus in White Oak has been identified