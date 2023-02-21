After one resident died, multiple others were injured and hundreds were displaced following an apartment fire in Silver Spring, a Montgomery County nonprofit is dedicating a relief fund to help those affected.

According to Maryland Housing Partnership’s website, the nonprofit launched a fund to aid the nearly 400 residents affected by Saturday morning’s apartment fire at Arrive Silver Spring complex on Georgia Avenue, at the county’s request.

While Arrive Silver Spring is not an MHP property, the organization maintains close ties with the community through the affordable housing properties it has developed in the county. According to the website post, 100% of the donations will go directly to those affected. Silver Spring apartment fire victim recalled as ’ray of sunshine’

The three-alarm fire took the life of Melanie Diaz and sent at least 15 residents and three firefighters to the hospital. One resident was left in critical condition, and three pets died in the fire, according to a previous MoCo 360 article.

The cause of the fire, which started on the seventh floor of the building, is still being investigated.

Donations to the fund can be made through the nonprofit’s website.

