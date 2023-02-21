The family of Melanie Diaz, the victim of the Silver Spring high-rise apartment complex fire, has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral arrangements.

The GoFundMe had a goal of $10,000 and has raised over $15,000 by 177 donors as of Tuesday morning.

Diaz’s family described her as a “ray of sunshine in everyone’s life,” in the GoFundMe synopsis. She was a 2021 graduate of Georgetown University who established her residence in Maryland after starting her career in Washington, D.C. 19-year-old shot and killed on Metrobus in White Oak has been identified

Diaz died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning at Arrive Silver Spring complex on Georgia Avenue. She was the only reported fatality with at least 15 residents and three firefighters sent to the hospital. One resident was left in critical condition and three pets died in the fire, according to a previous MoCo 360 article.

The fire, which started on the seventh floor of the building, displaced as many as 400 residents. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The GoFundMe donations will help not only funeral costs but also travel expenses for family to travel from Florida and to support immediate family as they will be out of work for an undetermined amount of time, according to the GoFundMe.

