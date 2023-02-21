Stephanie Helsing, the director of membership development for the Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce, will ascend to the position of president next month, the chamber announced Tuesday.

Helsing begins work as president on March 20, according to a news release. Before working at the chamber, she was senior manager of membership for the Public Affairs Council, a nonpartisan, nonpolitical association for public affairs employees worldwide. Montgomery County nonprofit announces fund to help those displaced by Silver Spring apartment fire

As president of the chamber, Helsing will work with its board of directors to set strategy and programs that help and advocate for businesses in the Silver Spring area, the news release stated. Mike McCartin, owner of Joseph W. McCartin Insurance Inc. and the chair of the board, said in a prepared statement that Helsing brings invaluable work experience and a strong familiarity of the community as a long-time resident.

Helsing said she looks forward to the new position and helping her local community.

“Living in Silver Spring and working in the policy realm for the last few years has educated me on the broad range of issues that impact individuals and businesses today and the innovative ways that organizations like the Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce are meeting those needs,” she said in a prepared statement.

Helsing’s appointment is the product of a months’-long search. She succeeds Jane Redicker, who retired on Jan. 31 after leading the chamber for 17 years.

