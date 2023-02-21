Credit: Photo by Ed Dander

Begin the new year in new hope

Set in the heart of artsy and walkable New Hope, Pennsylvania, the historic Logan Inn reopened in August 2021 after a two-year expansion that added 22 contemporary guest rooms and suites to the original 16-room inn. Ferry + Main, the new open-kitchen restaurant, has a large bar at its center, plus many delicious dishes, from butternut squash soup to arugula potato gnocchi. The main floor’s warm-toned stone walls, cozy nooks, leather sofas and whiskey lounge with a wood-burning fireplace—plus a small movie theater downstairs—make it easy to find your ideal respite. Framed photos of Freddie Mercury, and coffee tables dotted with books on the Rolling Stones and John Lennon infuse the place with a rock-musicians-on-vacation vibe.

The swanky new guest rooms and four spacious suites include the vibrant Safari Suite (Room 211), which has a zebra rug, a decorative fireplace and a balcony. Room 202 features Keith Haring art. So-called “annex” king rooms and suites have a retro fridge and mixology station with artisanal spirits and housemade mixers (pricing varies). All rooms include a Lavazza coffee/espresso machine, Sour Patch gummies and chocolate-covered raisins in big boxes ($5), and a “Love Box” ($10) with massage lotion and other intimacy items.

Rates begin at $180. Dogs allowed in select rooms ($100 fee).

Logan Inn, 10 W. Ferry St., New Hope, Pennsylvania, 215-862-2300, loganinn.com

New in NoMa

Opened in September 2022 a short walk from Union Station, the 10-story CitizenM Washington DC NoMa hotel is a study in art, design and efficiency. The colorful and spacious lobby is adorned with works from D.C. artists and has tucked-away booths and comfortable seating areas. The adjacent bar opens to an interior courtyard. Try CanteenM bar & kitchen’s signature cognac-based sidecar, or their DC Old Fashioned, which includes honey blossom water and locally sourced whiskey.

Sixteen of the 296 rooms are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The others are 150 square feet and designed to maximize space. Each includes a compact desk, a safe, an extra-large king bed with underbed storage, and a tablet that controls the TV, lights, blinds, blackout curtains and LED shower lighting.

Visit the lobby barista for coffee 24 hours a day. An $18.95 breakfast buffet includes unlimited espresso-based drinks. The small hotel gym, open 24/7, includes two Pelotons and two higher-end Woodway treadmills.

Rates begin at $129. Save 6% when you book on the hotel’s website or app and select the mycitizenMrate. While requests can’t be guaranteed, courtyard view rooms are quieter, and outer rooms on higher floors have a view of the greater NoMa area. Note: The hotel has no parking.

CitizenM Washington DC NoMa hotel, 1222 1st St. NE, Washington, D.C., 202-998-3851, citizenm.com/hotels/united-states/washington-dc/washington-dc-noma

Join in Army history

Located off I-95 in Virginia, roughly 27 miles from Bethesda, the National Museum of the United States Army tells the history of America’s oldest military branch, which was established in 1775. Freestanding pylons—each with an etched image of a soldier and accompanying biography—stretch from the museum’s exterior into the entryway, through the lobby, and to the Army Concourse.

Opened on Veterans Day 2020, the 185,000-square-foot museum was designed for exploring Army history along with the history of our nation through art, artifacts, audio tours, talks with docents and more. Themed exhibit areas include Founding the Nation, Army and Society, Global War, Cold War and Preserving the Nation.

An entire visit could be spent in the Experiential Learning Center, where people of all ages and skill levels can hone their skills in geography, science, technology, engineering and math through immersive activities. The “Fort Discover” section is a play space for kids to climb an Army tower, drop cargo supplies, launch a space rocket and drive a jeep. Animated Army mules Buckshot and Blackjack share Army innovations across history, from the creation of interstate highways, to the Panama Canal and satellite communications, via interactive video games.

Advertisement

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free timed-entry tickets are available online or at the museum’s entrance. The building is located outside of Fort Belvoir’s restricted area.

National Museum of the United States Army, 1775 Liberty Drive, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, 800-506-2672, thenmusa.org