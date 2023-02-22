Tera King, 18, of Woodbridge, VA, was killed in a crash on the Interstate-495 Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Pete Piringer, public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, stated that a Chevrolet Cobalt went off the road into the woods, before striking a tree and catching on fire.

According to Piringer, two people were in the car at the time. King was driving the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. The other passenger, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

[WUSA9]

17-year-old from Olney charged with stabbing 3 people in Mount Airy

A 17-year-old boy from Olney has been charged with with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault for stabbing three people in Mount Airy early Monday morning, officials said.

Advertisement

[Frederick News Post]

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services emphasize high-rise safety after Silver Spring fire

A Saturday fire at the Arrive Apartment Complex in Silver Spring led Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services officials to remind residents on what to do incase of a fire breaks out in a high-rise building.

Advertisement

Pete Piringer, public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said if residents hear an alarm, they should get out of the building immediately and not assume it’s a drill or a false alarm. In case of factors preventing them from leaving such as physical abilities, smoke or fire blocking their path, they should stay inside their unit and close the door. Officials also advised residents to call 911 and provide their exact location, and said to not try to fight the fire.

[FOX 5]

Weather today:

Advertisement

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 49 F.

In case you missed it:

Silver Spring apartment fire victim recalled as ’ray of sunshine’

Advertisement

Stephanie Helsing named president of Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce

Montgomery County nonprofit announces fund to help those displaced by Silver Spring apartment fire