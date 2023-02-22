Tequila, triple sec and lime juice, sometimes frozen or just on ice, either way the margarita is always a classic – which is probably why there’s a day dedicated to it.

Wednesday is National Margarita Day, celebrated annually on Feb. 22, and there are some mixed views on how the drink originated.

The origin of the margarita, according to a 1974 Texas Monthly article, a Juarez bartender named Francisco “Pancho” Morales invented the drink when a customer requested a cocktail he didn’t know how to make. Another story claims it was created by Mexican restaurant owner Carlos (Danny) Herrera for a Ziegfeld showgirl.

Here are some of the many places in Montgomery County where you can indulge in the alcoholic beverage: $20,000 bonus to be offered to Montgomery County Police recruits

Ixtapalapa Taqueria, 411 N. Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg, offers classic and frozen margaritas.

La Catrina Bar & Lounge, 4935 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda, offers margarita options, from classic to prickly pear.

Señor Tequila’s, 20021 Century Blvd. in Germantown, offers a range of margarita options in sizes from a 14-ounce glass to a 64-ounce glass.

Java Nation offers four margarita options: classic, strawberry ginger, spiced apple and mango passionfruit. Each flavor is also available in a margarita flight for $20. Java Nation has multiple Montgomery County locations in Bethesda, Kentlands and Kensington.

Gringos & Mariachis offers takeout margaritas with a 16-ounce margarita for $18 and a 32-ounce margarita for $34. Gringos & Mariachis has two locations in Montgomery County at 4928 Cordell Ave in Bethesda and 12435 Park Potomac Ave. in Potomac.

Taco Bamba will offer its signature Margarita Bamberas and rotating margarita del dias for $5 and its classic Illegal mezcal margarita for $8 in honor of National Margarita Day. Taco Bamba has two Montgomery County locations at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg and 1627 Rockville Pike in Rockville.

Restaurant 198, 15540 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville, will offer its Pina Caliente Margarita for half-price.