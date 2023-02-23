Neighboring jurisdiction greenlights rent stabilization law

The Mount Rainier City Council voted this week on a law that caps rents at 60% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) annually, making it the first municipality in Prince George’s County to do so.

City Council members were unanimous in their vote, and said it would help more renters stay in their homes and apartments. Landlords would face a $500 fine for a first violation, and additional offenses would result in a $1,000 penalty.

Supporters said the new law would lead to less displacement, while opponents said it would severely impact landlords in the city. [DCist]

More than 40 additional winter coats donated to families in need

After more than 1,000 winter coats were distributed to those in need at the Long Branch Community Center in January, county residents came together to purchase another 44 winter coats.

They were purchased and then delivered on Tuesday to the New Hampshire Estates and Rolling Terrace elementary school PTAs. The efforts were led by Annie Tulkin, a Long Branch resident, and other community leaders. [Montgomery Community Media]

Eminem sues Potomac housewives stars for calling their podcast ‘Reasonably Shady’

Earlier this month, well-known rapper Eminem sued the Real Housewives of Potomac” cast members Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s for trademark application violating, because they called their podcast “Reasonably Shady.”

Eminem has used the name “Shim Shady” since the 1990s, and fears Bryant and Dixon’s podcast name could cause confusion for his fans and “damage” his brand, according to the suit. [Washingtonian]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees

