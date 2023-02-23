Daniel Alberto Aviles Gonzalez, 24, of Silver Spring was charged in connection with a July 10, 2022, double fatal crash in the intersection of Georgia Avenue and May Street in Aspen Hill, Montgomery County Police announced Thursday.

According to an MCPD news release, Aviles Gonzalez has been charged with two counts of grossly negligent manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, driving suspended and driving on a learner’s permit without supervision.

According to police, Aviles Gonzalez was driving a southbound Jeep Grand Cherokee on Georgia Avenue when he struck a Toyota Camry, turning left from northbound Georgia Avenue onto May Street. The driver, Prabodh Vaid, 79, and his wife, Nirmala Vaid, 77, who was in the car, died at the scene of the collision. The couple lived in Silver Spring.

According to the police, Aviles Gonzalez had been driving at a high speed while he was under the influence of alcohol. He was indicted on Feb. 2.

Aviles Gonzalez’s attorney, Rene Sandler of Rockville-based Sandler Law LLC, said in an email statement to MoCo 360, “We are extremely mindful that on July 10, 2022, two lives were tragically lost. Therefore, we will reserve from making further statements until we have had an opportunity to receive and review all potential evidence and after our investigation has been completed.”