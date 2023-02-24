Montgomery County has 4 of top 10 most culturally diverse cities in US, WalletHub says

WalletHub compared more than 500 of the largest U.S. cities across three key indicators of ethnic diversity — ethnicity and race, language and birthplace. Montgomery County placed four cities in the top 10 nationally, and Germantown actually came in at No. 1 on the list.

It was followed closely by Gaithersburg (#3), Silver Spring (#4) and Rockville (#8).

[WJLA]

Montgomery Co. native Solomon Parker III steps into Lola’s ‘Kinky Boots’ at Olney Theatre

In 2013, the original Broadway production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Now, you can enjoy “Kinky Boots” at Olney Theatre Center running through March 26.

“I’m really hoping that people who don’t have queer friends that are part of the LGBTQ community, who don’t have exposure, who look in their hearts and admit they don’t know aabout this community and want to see examples of happy, well-adjusted, successful, healthy straight and gay people on stage together, please come,” Solomon Parker III said.

[WTOP]

Holy Cross Health opens new cancer center in Wheaton

On Thursday, Holy Cross Health opened a new cancer center in Wheaton.

The 13,929 square-foot cancer center will open in two phases, according to Holy Cross Health. Thursday’s opening replaces the current Radiation Treatment Center. Phase two is slated for late this year to include ambulatory cancer center services, infusion therapy, medical and surgical care and other services.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 48 degrees

