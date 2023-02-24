Billy Phillips, 38, of Rockville, pled guilty Friday to killing his former manager in 2021, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Phillips pled guilty to the charges of first-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the death of Geoffrey Biddle, 66, of Bethesda, stated SAO’s Director of Public Affairs Lauren DeMarco.

According to DeMarco, Phillips faces a potential sentence of life imprisonment plus an additional 65 years. She said the State's Attorney will be seeking the maximum penalty.

According to charging documents, Biddle was reported missing on June 24, 2021, after co-workers contacted the police saying he had not reported to work. Authorities responded to his Bethesda residence and found his body in the basement with gunshot wounds.

Phillips had been in financial distress, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office, and was let go from his job in April 2021. When he was arrested, Biddle’s bank card and checkbook were found in Phillips’s car. Phillips was arrested at his home on Key West Avenue in June 2021.

Court records list David Edgar Booth Jr. as Phillips’ attorney. He did not immediately respond to MoCo 360’s requests for comment.

