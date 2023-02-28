Activewear retailer Vuori will open this year on Bethesda Row, its first store in the D.C. metropolitan area, Federal Realty Investment Trust announced Monday.

Vuori makes California-inspired activewear, "an integration of fitness, surf, sport, and art," according to a news release that notes founder Joe Kudla is a yogi and surfer. Celebrities such as Kaia Gerber and Harry Styles have been photographed in the sporty attire.

Other openings expected this year that have been previously reported are sustainable fashion retailer Reformation, New York-based women’s clothier Veronica Beard, direct-to-consumer luxury jeweler Meijuri and a Nike store in the former Amazon books space.

Those openings will come on the heels of those of Anine Bing, a Los Angeles-based fashion store; California lifestyle fashion brand Jenni Kayne; denim retailer Madewell; Simon Pearce, which sells gifts, glassware, home decor and other items; and The Sill, which sells plants and repotting services and provides in-person workshops.

Bookseller Barnes and Noble is also looking for a space in Bethesda, after having previously had an anchor store on Bethesda Row from 1997 until January 2018.