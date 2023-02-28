The family of 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts are still desperate for information months after Potts was found fatally shot in the head outside his apartment on Dec. 3, his birthday.

“Somebody chose to murder my brother on his birthday,” William Potts said. “We need justice for that, and we need the community to help us.”

Det. Michael Kwarciany with Montgomery County Police said as leads grow cold, investigators are asking the public for help with the case. Police have collected surveillance video from the scene and believe Potts may have known the shooter.

“This murder involves multiple suspects, not just the shooter,” said Kwarciany. “People talk. There are people who undoubtedly have information, and we’d like to hear from them.” [WTOP]

Stolen statue of Virgin Mary recovered at nearby Bethesda church

Weeks after two people stole a statue of the Virgin Mary from a catholic church in Darnestown, the statue mysteriously reappeared at a unitarian universalist church 14 miles away.

Advertisement

Father Greg Shaffer, pastor of Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church where the statue belonged, called the Feb. 10 theft “horrific.” Surveillance footage released by police shows two suspects taking the statue away.

The statue reappeared on Sunday morning at Bethesda’s River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation and appears to be in good shape. [Fox 5]

New fine dining and music venue coming to Silver Spring

Advertisement

A 15,000-square-foot multi-level restaurant and live music venue is opening on the border of Silver Spring and Washington, D.C. this spring. Citizens & Culture will feature a patio for outdoor seating, vaulted dining room ceilings, a full-length bar.

Executive Chef Ryan Hackney — known for his appearances on Food Network shows like Beat Bobby Flay and Bite Club — has developed an exclusive menu for the restaurant.

Citizens & Culture is being opened by Tsega Haile, founder of the popular coffee shop Kaldi’s Social House with locations in Silver Spring and Arlington. [MoCo Show]

Advertisement

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s and winds reaching 12 miles per hour.

In case you missed it…

Advertisement

Del. Charkoudian drafting bill to bolster fire safety measures in apartment buildings statewide

Advocates say pedestrian safety bill’s goals are laudable, but more needed

Rockville man convicted in scheme to steal almost $2M from churches

Advertisement