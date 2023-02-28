County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) introduced legislation Tuesday that aims to reduce the amount of traffic violations and similar offenses for which drivers and motorists are stopped by police.

County Councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) is a co-sponsor of the bill. According to council staff reports, the two members have introduced the bill to address racial disparities in traffic stops.

An Office of Legislative Oversight report from 2021 showed that Black and Latino drivers are stopped for lower-level traffic violations at higher rates, like minor traffic violations, registration issues or equipment issues such as a broken headlight or taillight.

A recent briefing with the council’s Transportation and Environment and Public Safety committees, which went over a more recent report from the office from October 2022, showed that racial disparities in traffic stops have continued to increase.

MoCo360 reported that police offered further context and questioned the findings of the report, noting that more than half of the violations were for speeding and that it would be impossible to determine the race of the driver after dusk, before officers pull them over. But Black community activists disagreed, noting that Black and Latinx drivers were stopped at greater rates than white and Asian residents, when percentage of the population is considered.

The activists also noted fatal shootings of Black residents by police in recent years, including Robert White in 2018, who was shot during the middle of the day while walking through his Silver Spring neighborhood. An internal review by Montgomery County police determined police were justified in the shooting.

According to the bill, a police officer may not stop a motorist for driving with a headlight or taillight out; brake lights out; licenses, registration, or insurance not being up to date; having tinted windows; or other minor offenses. But officers would be allowed to pull motorists over if none of the headlights or taillights are working.

Those offenses could be considered secondary offenses, but not primary offenses—meaning that officers can write a ticket for them, but that they cannot be the main reason they pull someone over.

In an interview, Jawando emphasized that police could still pull drivers over for speeding, reckless driving (like driving through red lights), driving under the influence and other serious moving offenses. But low-level traffic enforcement is one area where he believes police are being asked to do too much, and that those stops don’t lead to better public safety outcomes.

“There’s an element of lost time here, which I think is really important,” Jawando said. “This is not saying we don’t want police doing anything. We just don’t want them doing some things … and it’s also important to note that if you pull someone over for speeding, and they have a broken taillight, you can issue the ticket. This is just that you can’t do it as a primary offense.”

During Tuesday’s council meeting, County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large) asked about the vehicle search provisions of the bill, and what would constitute probable cause. According to the legislation, “A police officer must only ask for permission to conduct a consent search of a person or vehicle if reasonable suspicion or probable cause for a criminal offense arises during the stop.”

The driver can refuse a search, but even if they allow the officer to search the car, that isn’t enough to make it a permissable search, according to the bill.

Ludeen McCartney-Green, a legislative attorney for the council, said that more information would be available at the public hearing and throughout the legislative process, in order for staff to conduct more research. But broadly speaking, she and Jawando said that the Fourth Amendment’s search and seizure components are what applies to this language. Consent of the driver is not enough; probable cause is needed, they added.

The legislation also prohibits officers from stopping pedestrians when they are crossing against a walk signal or jaywalking. Jawando said those provisions are meant to prevent further disparities, and that education of those issues should be emphasized versus police stops.

Education should be from county officials and police outside of pedestrian stops, Jawando added.

The bill also requires that police officers collect data for each traffic stop, including the initial justification for the stop. They can issue citations or warnings for other offenses, but the initial reason must be included in the data. Montgomery County’s police chief must also submit an annual report to the County Council by July 1, including the traffic stop data, any biased stops (without identifying the motorist stopped) on a per-officer basis, any complaints of biased stops and any allegations or violations of the bill.

During his introductory remarks for the bill, Jawando said that he had heard from multiple residents who have had their vehicles searched for an hour or more by police, and that nothing was found. In an interview, Jawando says his office receives these complaints from residents every few months or so.

“A lot of those people know I’m working on police reform issues, so they reach out,” he said.

A public hearing for the bill is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 19 and a work session before the council’s public safety committee is scheduled for July 17.