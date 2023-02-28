Moody Hues

CG Photorealistic Rendering created by PIX-US. Courtesy photo.

Darker colors such as charcoal and hunter green are among the favorite hues for heritage-inspired country kitchens. English Green, shown here on the Thornton door from Kraftmaid Cabinetry, is available on maple or an engineered wood called EverCore, which provides the smoothest surface for paint. The approximate cost is $400 per linear foot, through KBR Kitchen & Bath in Bethesda (301-718-2800, kbrkitchenandbath.com).

Artsy Additions

Including artwork in the kitchen makes it feel like an extension of the living spaces. Artist Matt Adrian’s bird portraits are just the thing to display on an open shelf. Find the series of portraits, priced from $68 to $118, at Red Orchard in Bethesda (301-571-7333, redorchard.com).

Touch of Brass

Kitchen task lighting doesn’t have to be boring. The Claremont sconce features a pivoting arm to direct light to just the right spot. Each goes for $398 at Serena & Lily on Bethesda Row (240-531-1839, serenaandlily.com).

Timeless Taps

This antique-inspired faucet, a two-hole bridge kitchen sink version from Kohler’s Artifacts collection, has cottage charm to spare. Choose from eight finishes, including this Vibrant Brushed Moderne Brass for $1,150, at The Kohler Signature Store in Bethesda (240-534-2688, kohler.com).

Cottage Clean

Too pretty to be tucked away in a scullery, the Mitzy single-basin fireclay sink from Signature Hardware has a fluted apron-front design and comes in white, black and biscuit (pictured). It’s $1,049 through Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery in Rockville (301-424-1393, ferguson.com).

Heritage Hearth

The AGA cast-iron range is a British tradition. This one has a glossy enamel finish that comes in 16 colors and retails for $23,000 at ABW Appliances in North Bethesda (301-770-8579, abwappliances.com).

Folksy Focus

These 18-by-18-inch tiles feature a weathered matte finish with a folk art-style star motif. They sell for $8.59 per square foot at The Tile Shop in Rockville (301-610-5070, tileshop.com)