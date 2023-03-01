Montgomery County Public Schools will be implementing new safety policies in response to the recent spate of student drug overdoses. In January, five students died from opioid overuse.

The new policies include a restroom monitoring plan where school staff will do visual checks inside restrooms throughout the school day. In secondary schools, officials stated the bathrooms’ outermost doors will stay open and modified with latches so students cannot close those doors. Schools will also be reserving the right to close restrooms outside regular school hours.

[NBC 4]

76 MoCo high-rise apartments and condos do not have sprinklers in each unit

ABC 7News is On Your Side found that as many as 76 high-rise apartments and condos in Montgomery County do not have sprinklers systems installed in each unit.

According to current state fire code, those buildings have until January 1, 2033 to add sprinklers in all of their units.

[ABC 7]

Pennsylvania man charged with stealing catalytic converters in Bethesda

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with theft and destruction of property, after being accused of stealing two catalytic converters from cars in Bethesda, Montgomery County Police announced Tuesday.

Police found evidence connecting 23-year-old Thomas Tabbs of Harrisburg, PA, to the thefts. Tabbs was taken to the Central Processing Unit and released on an unsecured bond of $1000, police stated.

[WUSA 9]

Weather today:

Sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon. High near 58F.

