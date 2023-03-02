Three people were injured when a Metrobus crashed into a jewelry store in Wheaton on Thursday morning, Montgomery County Police stated.

According to police, officers received reports of the crash at a Jewelry Buyers Inc. store at 2575 Ennalls Ave. at approximately 9:36 a.m.

Director of Public Information Shiera Goff said the bus collided with another vehicle before crashing into the store. The bus was carrying no passengers, and the jewelry store was unoccupied at the time. MCPS to implement bathroom safety checks in response to student overdoses

The bus driver and two bystanders were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, police stated.

Officials say the area is being inspected by fire rescue officials.

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass posted a picture of the incident and said the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Veirs Mill Road was shut down between Reedie Drive and University Boulevard due to the investigation. A portion of Viers Mill Road in Wheaton is closed due to an incident involving a Metrobus.



An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause. pic.twitter.com/K5IgA5iLm2 — Councilmember Evan Glass (@CMEvanGlass) March 2, 2023