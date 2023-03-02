From environmental preservation to racial justice to award-winning journalism, women who have made their mark on the world are being celebrated in Montgomery County in March, during Women’s History Month.

Here are some events planned for the occasion and several sites to visit.

All Aboard! Trailblazing Women in Transit History at the National Capital Trolley Museum in Colesville: Tells the story of Elizabeth Jennings, who was forcibly ejected from a Third Avenue Railway Co. streetcar in New York because she was Black.Jennings went on to fight racial discrimination on public transit in court and won. Participants can learn about her and other women in transit history at this event, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Black Gaithersburg: Women’s Voices – Gaithersburg History Project: A virtual event hosted by the Gaithersburg Community Museum to teach about the lives of women in the Gaithersburg Black community. MCPS to implement bathroom safety checks in response to student overdoses

Historian Anthony Cohen of the Menare Foundation shares some of his research from the Gaithersburg History Project: Black Gaithersburg, 1 to 2 p.m. March 8.

Interested participants can register through the city’s website.

Advertisement

Women’s Day Reception: Presented by Montgomery County Councilwoman Laurie-Anne Sayles to commemorate Women’s History Month, 3 to 5 p.m. March 11 at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, 8633 Colesville Road.

Confirmed speakers are Ovetta Wiggins, politics reporter with the Washington Post; Andrea Sarralde, Emmy Award-winning journalist with Montgomery Community Media; and Jenn White, host of NPR’s 1A Podcast. Additional speakers and details to come.

The event is free but those interested can reserve a spot on Eventbrite.

Advertisement

Rachel Carson Conservation Park: Dedicated to environmental preservation. It honors Carson, who contributed to the advancement of the global environmental movement. Open daily, sunrise to sunset, 22201 Zion Road in Olney.

Clara Barton National History Site: Dedicated to the accomplishments of Barton, a nurse who founded the American Red Cross and provided medical care to soldiers during the Civil War. She is remembered for dedicating her life to those in need. The historic site sits on 9 acres of land and includes the 38-room residence where she lived for the last 15 years of her life. Free guided tours of the first floor of the home are offered on the hour from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 5801 Oxford Road in Glen Echo.

To alert MoCo360 to more Women’s History Month events, email Akira Kyles at akira.kyles@moco360.media.

Advertisement