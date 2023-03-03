Abbott Elementary actress named honorary marshal of Cherry Blossom Parade

Silver Spring native Lisa Ann Walter, who plays Melissa Schementti on the Emmy Award-winning ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, was named the honorary marshal of the Cherry Blossom Parade on April 15.

Walter was born and raised in Silver Spring and graduated from Blair High School and Catholic University.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Lawmakers push transit agenda with an equity lens

A group of state lawmakers wants to make equity a required part of any transit project or program decision.

If passed, the bill requires the Maryland Transit Administration to perform a series of reviews before announcing major transit changes, including conducting an equity analysis. The agency must also complete a cost-benefit analysis and meet with affected communities. Those analyses and hearings must happen before announcing any major change in service or reducing or eliminating a transit project.

“Our agenda is really about moving people and again, literally impacts every corner of the state,” said Del. Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery), House co-chair of the caucus. “Most importantly, it’s about moving our state forward through an equity lens and through economic development as well. So we know transit and transportation literally touch on every facet of life for our residents in the state.”

[Maryland Matters]

Germantown brothers ‘rock for autism’

Two brothers from Montgomery County hope to break the stigma of autism by playing rock ‘n’ roll across the country. The Scene’s Tommy McFly has a preview of their “Rock for Autism” concert.

[NBC4]

Today’s weather

High of 45 degrees with a chance of showers

