Westfield Montgomery Mall is bringing cherry blossom festivities to Bethesda this spring with Blossom Fest, an official participating event of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The event features activities and events through April, including a blossom and lantern installation at Nordstrom corridor and live performances from NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, and 98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons, as well as LFO and O-Town, according to a news release from the mall.

The Blossom Lounge presents free live jazz from 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday from March 17 to April 14, with treats by Adonni’s Desserts available for purchase. The lounge hosts a special pop-up biergarten from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 1 with Lone Oak Farm Brewing and news and entertainment platform The MoCo Show.

For children, there are cherry blossom-themed playhouses by Brightly Every After.

The event also features a female artist showcase including Nicole Bourgea, a local artist whose work celebrates publicly accessible art. Maggie O’Neill and Cris Logan will also have artwork on display throughout the center, according to the release.

Blossom Fest hosts a Y2K Pink Party concert April 1 with LFO and O-Town, hosted by Kirkpatrick and Timmons. The free concert starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are not required, but registration is requested and can be completed through Eventbrite.com.

The mall is at 7101 Democracy Blvd. in Bethesda.