A female passenger was killed and another passenger was critically injured in a single-vehicle collision early Saturday in North Bethesda, according to a news release from Montgomery County police.

At approximately 4:07 a.m., a black 2012 Infinity G37 with four occupants lost control, striking several other objects before colliding with a utility pole on Montrose Road at Hitching Post Lane, police said.

The female passenger was pronounced dead on the scene and a second passenger was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A third passenger fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction unit is investigating the collision.