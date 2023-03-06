Dana J. Hyde, a lawyer from Cabin John, was identified Monday by the Connecticut State Police as the person who died after the business jet she was flying in endured severe turbulence.

Hyde, 55, who NBC News reported, once served on the 9/11 Commission, was flying Friday from Keene, New Hampshire to Leesburg, Virginia, according to officials. The jet encountered severe turbulence while over New England and was diverted to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Lock, Connecticut, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

In a CSP news release, officials said state troopers responded to a call for medical assistance at the airport around 3:49 p.m.

Hyde was transported via ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center, in Hartford, Connecticut, where she was later pronounced dead, according to Connecticut Police.

The victim’s remains are with the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, officials said in the news release.

The National Transportation Safety Board stated that it is investigating the incident and looking at “a reported trim issue” that took place on the Bombardier Challenger 300 before the flight activity was upset by the turbulent conditions. Trim issues refer to the adjustments made to the airplane’s control surfaces to make sure the plane stays stable and level while flying.

NTSB officials said they will continue to examine the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder, weather conditions and other sources as part of the investigation.

The NTSB stated it would release a report on the circumstances surrounding the flight in two to three weeks.