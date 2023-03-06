This post was updated Monday at 1:30 p.m. with additional information

A man was killed Sunday night in a shooting in downtown Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Police.

Third District officers responded to the 900 block of Bonifant Street to reports of one person down around 10:17 p.m., Public Information Officer Lauren Ivey stated in an email to MoCo360.

There, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He shortly succumbed to his injuries; police stated.

According to a news release by the police, the victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Police said investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. No suspect is currently in custody, according to officials.

Police stated they would release the victim’s identity following proper notification of the next of kin.

According to the release, police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477).

A reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, police stated.

