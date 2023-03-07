Caden Riley, 19, of Rockville faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 16-year-old girl who was a stranger to him, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Riley pleaded guilty to second-degree rape Friday in Montgomery County Circuit Court in front of Associate Judge John Maloney, according to SAO’s Director of Public Information Lauren DeMarco.

Sentencing is set for July 28. The charge stems from an assault April 16, 2022. Second teen dies after North Bethesda single-car crash; police release identities

Officers had responded to a home in Rockville for a reported rape, police said. The victim told the police that a man riding a bicycle on a pedestrian bridge near Lakewood Elementary School had assaulted her. After searching the area, officers found and identified Riley, according to Montgomery County police officials.

After executing a search warrant on Riley’s home, he was charged and taken into custody.

Riley’s listed attorney, Kush Arora, did not immediately respond Tuesday to MoCo360’s request for comment.

Advertisement