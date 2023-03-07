Chopt Creative Salad Co. announced its sixth Maryland location will open in Cabin John Village shopping center March 14. The restaurant will offer the chain’s signature salads, bowls, over 18 dressings and a special seasonal menu highlighting new flavors for spring.

According to a news release from the company, the 2,200-square-foot restaurant, located at 11321 Seven Locks Road, features an interior dining room and a patio that seats 50 people total. The space will also have two self-serve kiosks for guests to avoid the line, and a pick-up shelf for take-out ordered ahead through the Chopt app. Man found dead in the parking garage of Silver Spring transit station

On March 13, guests are invited to dine in and order online through the Chopt app to support Chopt Gives, where proceeds benefit a local nonprofit partner, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 5 to 7:30 p.m. Chopt will partner with Manna Food Center, supporting its mission to eliminate hunger through food distribution, education and advocacy, according to the release.

This will be the third time Chopt has supported Manna, adding to the more than $6,500 already raised through past openings in Kentlands and Bethesda, according to the release.

Starting March 14, Chopt will open for regular hours 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

“Creativity is what counts here at Chopt and we aren’t afraid to stray into unexplored territory and play with unexpected flavors to create carefully developed recipes that introduce our guests to new ingredients with every bite,” said Chopt co-founder, Colin McCabe in the release. “We commit ourselves to a better process from start to finish, to give guests a better tasting, better quality experience. With this opening, we look forward to expanding our footprint in Southern Maryland and making a positive impact in the community through our Chopt Gives pre-opening event.”

