Five Montgomery Village schools are currently in a shelter-in-place after police responded to a nearby shooting, according to police and school officials. Two victims suffered nonfatal injuries, and no suspect has been apprehended.

Montgomery County Police Department received a call reporting the shooting at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the 9900 block of Lake Landing Road, a residential area off Montgomery Village Avenue, near Gaithersburg Library. There, police located two males of unknown age suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene, and the victims were transported to a nearby hospital, according to police spokesperson Lauren Ivey. Man found dead in the parking garage of Silver Spring transit station

Five schools are sheltering in place because of the active nature of the criminal activity—Watkins Mill High, Montgomery Village Middle, Watkins Mill Elementary, Whetstone Elementary and Stedwick Elementary— according to school district spokesperson Jessica Baxter.

“This is an active scene and ongoing investigation,” Ivey wrote to MoCo360. “No suspect is in custody at this time. We are very early in the investigation.”