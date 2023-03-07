Four-day workweek bill withdrawn as costs, tradition derail proposal

Sponsors of the House and Senate bills to bring a four-day workweek pilot program to Maryland was withdrawn due to cost concerns [Maryland Matters].

Cheverly Police Department joins forces with Metro Transit PD to increase patrols

The Cheverly Police Department is the second police department to partner with Metro Transit Police to patrol the transit system.

The announcement was made following several incidents on trains and buses [DC Now News].

Montgomery County minimum wage will increase for large employers in July

Montgomery County’s minimum wage will increase on July 1 to $16.70 for large employers.

Large employers include those with 51 employees or more. The rate for mid-sized employers, 11-50 employees, will be $15 per hour and the rate for small employers, less than 10 employees, will be $14.50 per hour.

Today’s weather: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50.

