A man was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead in a parking garage outside the Silver Spring Transit Center shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials.

Officers patrolling the area located the man inside his vehicle on the upper deck of the parking garage and attempted to provide life saving measures, according to WMATA Media Relations Officer Tia Lewis.

Lewis stated that the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say the cause of death is currently unknown. The Metro Transit Police Department will lead an investigation into the incident.