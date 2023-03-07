A second young woman has died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in North Bethesda, Montgomery County Police announced Tuesday. Authorities also identified both victims.

Passenger Kristin Ventura, 19, of Germantown was pronounced dead at the scene. She was among four occupants of a black 2012 Infinity G37 that lost control around 4:07 a.m., struck the center median, left the roadway and hit several objects before crashing into the utility pole, according to police.

Another passenger, 19-year-old Kailey Briana Vigil of Rockville, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries; she died Monday, police said

According to the police, a third person in the car left the location before officers arrived. Police stated the driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Montgomery County Police said the Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Officials asked anyone with information on the incident to call CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.