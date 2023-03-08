Kevin Saul Orihuela, 21, of Rockville was indicted by a grand jury on charges of homicide under the influence of alcohol in an August fatal collision in North Bethesda, Montgomery County Police announced in a news release.

Orihuela was speeding in his 2019 Audi A4 eastbound on Josiah Henson Parkway around 4:12 p.m. Aug. 14 on Josiah Henson Parkway when he struck a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by 62-year-old Noel Henry Powell of Germantown, police allege. Powell was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased shortly after the collision.

Orihuela was under the influence of alcohol, Police said they found through their investigation.

Orihuela’s charges include grossly negligent manslaughter by vehicle, homicide under the influence of alcohol, homicide under the influence of alcohol per se and homicide while impaired by alcohol, police stated.

He was indicted Thursday and arrested Friday, as per the MCPD news release.

Orihuela’s listed attorney, William. A. Simmons, did not immediately respond to MoCo360’s request for comment.

