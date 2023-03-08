Credit: Photo courtesy of Olney Theatre

Oh Boy

March 8 through April 9

In the intergenerational comedy A Nice Indian Boy, Naveen meets the man of his dreams: a Marathi-speaking Hindu who cooks Indian food and loves Bollywood movies. The only problem is he’s white, raised by adoptive Indian parents. Now, Naveen’s family must come to terms with the fact that he has a boyfriend—and one who is Caucasian.

$54-$84, Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab, Olney Theatre Center, olneytheatre.org

Credit: Photo courtesy of Imagination Stage

Good Morning

March 11 through April 8

Meant for the youngest audiences, Wake Up, Brother Bear follows Brother Bear and Sister Bear through a full year of seasons as they see a waterfall melt, meet a butterfly, chase an elusive fish and skate on an icy pond. The show is part of Imagination Stage’s early childhood programming meant for children ages 1-5. During these interactive, sensory-based performances, children sit in a circle on the stage, where they surround the actors and receive a small bag of props that help them create magical moments.

$16.50, Imagination Stage, Bethesda, imaginationstage.org

Credit: Photo courtesy of Bethesda Urban Partnership

Roll the Film

March 24-25

Meant to showcase the work of budding filmmakers from the region, the Bethesda Film Fest presents several short documentaries by residents of Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Subjects are wide-ranging, and all films clock in at 30 minutes or less. Screenings are followed by Q&A sessions with the filmmakers.

7 p.m., $15, Imagination Stage, Bethesda, bethesda.org

Credit: Photo courtesy of Butler’s Orchard

Hop To It

April 1-2, 6-8, 10, 15-16

While it’s too early in the year for the pick-your-own berries, apples and pumpkins that Butler’s Orchard is known for, families can celebrate spring on the farm at Bunnyland, a festival that includes an egg hunt, hayride and access to the farm’s giant slides and playground. Face painting and pony rides are available for an extra fee. Food and snacks can be purchased.

$12 online, $15 at the gate, under 12 months free, Butler’s Orchard, Germantown, butlersorchard.com/festivals/bunnyland

Christylez Bacon Credit: Photo by Steve Ullathorne

Strings and Things

Nistha Raj Credit: Photo by Kirth Bobb

April 8

What do you get when you combine traditional Indian music, classical violin and hip-hop beatboxing? Find out at the Bloom at Good Hope Concert featuring multigenre violinist Nistha Raj and progressive hip-hop artist Christylez Bacon. The two Strathmore Artist in Residence alums come together to explore the intersection of beatboxing and Indian classical music and beyond.

5 p.m., free/pay what you can, Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center, Silver Spring, strathmore.org

Credit: Photo by George Jiang, MCRRC

Running Up That Road

April 23

For one morning in April, the usual traffic on Rockville Pike is replaced by thousands of runners. The Pike’s Peek 10K caters to all types of runners, from newbies to experienced competitors. The route starts near the Shady Grove Metro Station and follows Rockville Pike, finishing at Pike & Rose, where a postrace festival includes food, family activities and music. The events for kids include a quarter-mile run (best for ages 4-8) and a 50-meter Toddler Trot for little ones.

7:50 a.m., $40, $45 after March 15, Shady Grove Metro Station, Derwood, pikespeek10k.org

Credit: Photo courtesy of Nate Palmer/Strathmore

No Nets

April 26-27

The Australian circus company Gravity & Other Myths takes the idea of acrobatic performance and strips it down to its most basic essence. The group forgoes the typical costumes, makeup, music and pageantry associated with the circus. What’s left is an intimate, minimalist performance that showcases breathtaking acrobatic moves. The group’s show A Simple Space is set to live percussion, and the audience is brought in close to the stage.

8 p.m., $34-$54, The Music Center at Strathmore, North Bethesda, strathmore.org

