Olney Theatre Center will stage an additional performance of the drag-themed musical Kinky Boots March 22 to benefit two LGBT organizations: MoCo Pride and the Parasol Patrol.

The Parasol Patrol shields children and young people at LGBT and BIPOC events, most recently appearing at drag story hours in the county that drew protests – sometimes violent – from the Proud Boys, a hate group. MoCo Pride is a nonprofit that works to organize, support, educate and provide outreach to the LGBT community and its allies.

Fifty percent of net ticket sales will support the two organizations, according to a news release from the theater.

“The LGBTQ+ community has shown up for Olney Theatre and this production of Kinky Boots and we felt it was important that we give something back to the community,” Debbie Ellinghaus, Olney Theatre Center’s managing director, said in the release. “This specially-added performance will be a celebration of all the good this production has achieved and honor the inclusive community we’re dedicated to building.”

Kinky Boots tells the story of finding community and family in unlikely circumstances: Charlie Price is trying to save his family’s shoe factory when he meets Lola, a London drag queen in need of boot repair. The meeting leads the two on a joint business venture.

The production, running through March 26, starts at 8 p.m. at the Mainstage Theatre of the theatre center, located at 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road. Tickets cost $47-$79, and can be purchased at olneytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 301-924-3400.

