Gerrard Luke Harrison, 24, of Rockville was charged and arrested in connection with a series of robberies during the month of February. He was first accused of stealing money from a Girl Scout stand at a Safeway in Rockville. Harrison has also been accused of robbing a food delivery truck, a Smoothie King, a Wing Stop, and a 7-Eleven.

According to Montgomery County Police, Harrison was arrested March 3. He was found to be in possession of an air-soft rifle.

[DC News Now]

Innovative Consulting & Management Services to relocate from Rockville to Gaithersburg

IT solutions company Innovative Consulting & Management Services plans to relocate from its original location at 7361 Calhoun Place in Rockville. ICMS has signed a 4,935-square-foot lease within 100 Lakeforest Boulevard in Gaithersburg.

According to Allison Perry, a real estate adviser with MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, who represents the tenant, “The primary driver of the company’s decision was to relocate to a Maryland HUBZone, which are designated geographic areas where small businesses are recipients of federal contract dollars.”

ICMS officials stated that since the new office is only around five miles from the Rockville office, there will be minimal impact to employees and customers.

[Commercial Observer]

A look at how police-involved shootings are handled across the DMV

Areas in the DMV region differ based on the amount of time it takes to obtain information around officer-involved shootings.

In Maryland, the attorney general’s office typically releases footage within 14 days of an officer killing someone. In Washington D.C., it usually takes five business days to see the body-worn camera footage from an officer who used serious force. In Virginia, it depends on where you live. The policy in Fairfax County is 30 days or police will tell you why they’re withholding it.

[FOX 5]

Weather today:

Sunny with a high near 48.

