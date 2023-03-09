Rodjaun Neal-Williams, 21, of Clarksburg was found guilty on charges of voluntary manslaughter and use of firearm in commission of a crime of violence by a jury on Tuesday in the death of 23-year-old Javon Gordon of Boyds, the State’s Attorney’s Office stated.

According to SAO’s Director of Public Information Lauren DeMarco, Neal-Williams faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Officials stated that Neal-Williams’s sentencing date has been set for May 31 at 1:30 p.m. before Associate Judge Kevin G. Hessler. 21-year-old man charged with homicide, drunken driving in crash that killed 62-year-old

Neal-Williams’s charges stem from an April 13, 2021, incident. Neal-Williams, who was 19 at the time, was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled up to a small group of people on a street in the 12900 block of Ethel Rose Way in Boyds. During this time, there was an altercation between him and Gordon, while Neal-Williams was still in the vehicle and he ended up firing a handgun, killing Gordon, according to officials.

“This is an example of a ghost gun fired in broad daylight in a neighborhood where families were out enjoying a beautiful spring day,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy in an official statement. “I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Gabriel Carrera and John Lalos for their work in this matter, as this type of brazen violence is not acceptable in our community.”

Neal-Williams’s listed attorney Isabelle Roxane Raquin did not immediately return MoCo360’s requests for comment.

