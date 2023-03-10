Toll road operator withdraws from plan to develop Beltway, I-270 toll lanes

Maryland’s vision to use one of the nation’s biggest public-private partnerships to relieve D.C.-area traffic congestion faces serious jeopardy, as the private team picked to develop it quit the project on Thursday.

The team, led by Australian toll company Transurban, backed out amid uncertainty that Maryland’s new Gov. Wes Moore (D) supported the proposal and the unresolved — potentially costly — lawsuits over the project’s environmental implications.

The decision suspends progress on replacing the American Legion Bridge and relieving the congested Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 with high-occupancy toll lanes. It’s a potentially insurmountable setback to a $6 billion plan first announced in 2017 by Maryland’s previous governor, Republican Larry Hogan.

[The Washington Post]

Road construction project complete in North Bethesda

A years-long road realignment project is finished in the Pike District, marking a step toward leaders’ vision for the area.

The White Flint West Workaround Project is a key step to putting North Bethesda at the front of economic development in Montgomery County, said County Executive Marc Elrich during a press conference Thursday at the corner of Grand Park and Banneker avenues. White Flint Workaround project completed

The $74 million construction project reconfigured the intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Executive Boulevard, so Towne Road now continues into Old Georgetown Road. Part of Executive Boulevard was realigned to connect with Grand Park Avenue. Plus, a new street was created, called Banneker Avenue, which intersects with Grand Park Avenue in front of the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Rockville Center office building up for foreclosure auction, offered as a redevelopment play

A vacant office building known as Rockville Center a stone’s throw from the Metro station in downtown Rockville is up for foreclosure sale.

“It presents an excellent opportunity for commercial or residential redevelopment,” according to an online listing by Alex Cooper Auctioneers Inc. The listing says the property, which Maryland has assessed at $20 million, will be auctioned March 23, “default having occurred” under the terms of its deed of trust.

[Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather

Chance of rain with a high of 43 degrees

