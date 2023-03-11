A woman was shot Saturday morning outside the Costco at Westfield Wheaton Mall, and a suspect is in custody, according to Montgomery County police.

At approximately 11:11 a.m., police report responding to a shooting at the mall, off Veirs Mill Road.

Officers from the District 4 station, which covers Wheaton, found a woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene of the shooting, which occurred just outside the Target/Costco area of the mall. The victim was swiftly transported to a local hospital. Elementary school librarian from Takoma Park charged with child porn possession

Police spokesperson Lauren Ivey wrote to MoCo360 that a male suspect, unknown age, is in custody following the incident. Police have not disclosed the identity of the suspect or victim. The department reported on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. that the scene at the mall was secure and there is “no current threat to the community.”

When asked whether any further injuries or property damage were reported, Ivey responded in an email to MoCo360: “I don’t have any further information to provide at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.”