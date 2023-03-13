A suspect is in custody following multiple carjackings and shootings in Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., Montgomery County police said in a news release.

Monteray Horn, 43, Washington, D.C., was apprehended by Montgomery County Police 4th District officers in Wheaton after he allegedly shot a woman and attempted multiple carjackings outside the Westfield Wheaton Mall Saturday morning.

Horn was arrested and charged with multiple counts of carjacking, attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, felony possession of a gun and home invasion, police said. Horn had recently been released from federal prison after serving 17 years for sexual assault of a child, police said. Woman shot at Wheaton Mall in attempted carjacking; suspect in custody

He is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit without bond, police said.

The MCPD said Horn had boarded a Metro train in Anacostia on Saturday and, armed with a handgun, he allegedly shot at a man on the train. The bullet went through the victim’s clothing but did not strike the victim, according to MCPD.

When the train stopped, Horn left the Metro and carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in Washington, D.C., MCPD said. He abandoned that vehicle and boarded the Metro train, riding it to the Wheaton Metro stop where he attempted to carjack an Audi at the Westfield Wheaton Mall, police allege.

Horn held a woman at gunpoint, but she was able to get her children out of the Audi and run away, police claimed. Horn allegedly entered the Audi and although he had the key, he was not able to start the car, police said. He allegedly tried to hijack a nearby second car, a small red Honda. The driver was able to get away.

Horn tried to carjack a third car, a BMW, in the same parking lot, police alleged, but the driver sped away. Horn allegedly fired into the BMW, shooting out a window. The driver was not injured. Horn then approached another driver in her Hyundai Tucson and attempted to open the door, police claimed. The woman was able to drive away without injury.

Police said Horn ran across the parking lot where he tried to carjack a fifth vehicle, a Honda Civic, on Ring Road. He allegedly shot the woman in the face and ran away after he was unable to steal the car, police said. The driver was transported to an area hospital where she underwent surgery. According to the police, she is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Officers tracked Horn to a residential area in the 2900 block of Faulkner Place in Kensington. Horn allegedly attempted to force his way into a house by smashing a window with the butt of his gun. The MCPD news release said that when officers arrived, Horn was taken into custody without incident. A .40 caliber handgun was located at the scene.

Detectives are asking for the driver of the second attempted carjacking or any other witnesses to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.