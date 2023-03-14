A car drove into the outdoor seating area of the Daily Dish restaurant in Silver Spring on Monday evening, leaving multiple people with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials.

MCFRS’s spokesperson Pete Piringer stated on social media around 7 p.m., that MCFRS units responded to the scene of a Hyundai Sonata having struck a building. The incident occurred at the restaurant’s location in the Rock Creek Shopping Center in the 8300 block of Grubb Road off East West Highway, in Silver Spring.

Several restaurant patrons were evaluated on scene after the crash and found to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Piringer.

A patient evaluated with injuries on the scene refused transport to the hospital, according to Piringer.

Piringer stated a building inspector has been notified of the incident, and that several nearby businesses incurred some damage.