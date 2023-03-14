Montgomery County soon to require healthier drinks with kids’ meals

Starting Wednesday, restaurants that serve kids’ meals in the county will offer healthier drinks like water or low-fat milk instead of sugary drinks.

The legislation for the health measure was passed by the County Council last year [CSPINET].

Former Montgomery County Executive candidate purchases $6.55 million luxury condo

Former Montgomery County Executive candidate David Blair and his wife Mikel bought a $6.55 million luxury condo in the Amaris building at The Wharf, according to D.C. tax records.

The Blairs’ newly built, one-story condo is 3,430 square feet, with three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to Zillow [Axios].

Advertisement

Maryland officials to push for bills that would help children who are victims of sex crimes

Maryland leaders from Montgomery, Frederick, Howard, and Prince George’s counties will collaborate to push for a new legislation they say will help children who are victims of sex crimes.

The state’s attorney’s for each county will push for the bills tuesday before the General Assembly [WUSA9].

Advertisement

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

This after-school Jewish program provides safe space to learn and play

Carjacking, shooting spree spanned Anacostia to Wheaton, police allege

County Council seeking applicants for Planning Board Chair and Planning Board seat

Advertisement