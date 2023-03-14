While Montgomery County is dominated by elected leaders who are concerned with things like adding bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road, which don’t get used but severely clog traffic, and who promote drag shows for minor children at local libraries, Northern Virginia continues to grow its economic base and generate revenue that will lessen the financial burden on working taxpayers.

Last Monday, it was announced that Amentum, a provider of engineering solutions and services to the U.S. government, will relocate its headquarters from Germantown, Maryland to Fairfax County generating 157 new jobs in Virginia.

Where were the Montgomery County Executive and County Council when this deal was being made? The County Executive was busy hiring term-limited, ex-council member Craig Rice at a salary of $214,391 per year for “special projects.”

County Councilman Will Jawando (At-large) was busy introducing a bill (12-23) to limit police officers’ effectiveness during traffic stops. If you remember, Jawando whined about being legally stopped by the police and then he promptly supported legislation to limit SROs in schools.

The County Executive and County Council don’t get it, but great companies like Amazon, Boeing, Raytheon and Clark Construction do. We are hemorrhaging good jobs, good businesses and our tax base.

If Montgomery County doesn’t take economic development seriously, we will soon become “California East,” with bad weather. California is heading toward a $22.5 billion projected budget deficit with no end in sight. Unless some common sense is applied, Montgomery County will become a pathetic, low income, over-regulated, bedroom county with no tax base and declining growth. Those who can, will vote with their feet and move to safer, more business-friendly communities.

I urge the County Executive and County Council to take economic development seriously.

Reardon D. Sullivan, PE, LEED is a former Montgomery County Executive candidate.

