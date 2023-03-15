Potomac billionaire Mitchell Rales joined the purchase race for the Washington Commanders sports team and partnered on a bid with private equity billionaire Josh Harris, who grew up in Chevy Chase.
Rales is the co-founder of the D.C.-based Danaher Corporation, a global science and technology innovator and a Fortune 500 company. Rales and his wife, Emily, also founded the private modern art museum Glenstone in Potomac.
Gold’s Gym launches website for its upcoming branch in Silver Spring
Gold’s Gym has launched a website for its upcoming location at 901 Wayne Ave in Silver Spring, where those interested can register as a Founding Member.
The upcoming gym will take up a nearly 25,000-square-foot space in downtown Silver Spring, which was vacated by the Washington Sports Club in 2020.
Proposed bill aims to outlaw felony murder for people under 25
Maryland House Democrats are pushing a bill in the state legislature that would block felony murder charges for people under 25 years old.
Montgomery County Delegate Charlotte Crutchfield and eight Democrat co-sponsors of the bill argue that people under the age of 25 should not be charged for felony murder because their brains are not fully developed.
Weather today:
Windy, with a high near 50.
In case you missed it:
Betrayal, rejection, murder: Husband convicted in brutal slaying of Silver Spring woman
Car crashes into Silver Spring restaurant’s outdoor seating area
Nuclear Regulatory Commission approves restarting research reactor in Gaithersburg