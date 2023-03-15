Potomac billionaire Mitchell Rales joined the purchase race for the Washington Commanders sports team and partnered on a bid with private equity billionaire Josh Harris, who grew up in Chevy Chase.

Rales is the co-founder of the D.C.-based Danaher Corporation, a global science and technology innovator and a Fortune 500 company. Rales and his wife, Emily, also founded the private modern art museum Glenstone in Potomac.

[Axios D.C.]

Gold’s Gym launches website for its upcoming branch in Silver Spring

Gold’s Gym has launched a website for its upcoming location at 901 Wayne Ave in Silver Spring, where those interested can register as a Founding Member.

The upcoming gym will take up a nearly 25,000-square-foot space in downtown Silver Spring, which was vacated by the Washington Sports Club in 2020.

[Source of the Spring]

Proposed bill aims to outlaw felony murder for people under 25

Maryland House Democrats are pushing a bill in the state legislature that would block felony murder charges for people under 25 years old.

Montgomery County Delegate Charlotte Crutchfield and eight Democrat co-sponsors of the bill argue that people under the age of 25 should not be charged for felony murder because their brains are not fully developed.

[FOX 5 DC]

Weather today:

Windy, with a high near 50.

