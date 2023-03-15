Kajohn McCombs and Ahmahd McCombs, both 22 and of Capitol Heights, have been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a man March 5 in downtown Silver Spring, Montgomery County Police announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, 3rd District officers responded to the 900 block of Bonifant Street for a call around 10:17 p.m. There, they found 23-year-old Deandre Keith Ellis dead in his car with an apparent gunshot wound, police stated.

Through their investigation, police stated they developed Kajohn and Ahmahd McCombs as suspects, obtained an arrest warrant and took the men into custody Tuesday, according to the release.

Both were transported to the county’s Central Processing Unit. Police said bond information was not available at this time.

Court records did not list attorney information for Kajohn and Ahmahd McCombs.