Biotech company in Montgomery County laying off nearly a quarter of its staff

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company located in Gaithersburg, is cutting 22 positions to allocate more resources to clinical trials and save money.

The company, whose work focuses on targeting drug-resistant bacteria, will be reducing its staff size by 23%, bringing the overall number of employees to 72.

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc. leadership said the cuts are needed to focus on a trio of upcoming trials, including a study in cystic fibrosis-related lung infections and and a trial in diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

According to a notice filed under the Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, the staff reductions will take place by May 9. [Washington Business Journal]

Business leaders debate late-night business bill

Numerous notable officials in the Silver Spring community recently debated the merits of County Council legislation aiming to help protect businesses that operate late at night.

The bill would require businesses that operate between midnight and 6 a.m. to submit a late-night safety plan for approval by county police. Pending a review, it could require them to hire security personnel, installing more exterior lighting and digital cameras, and make other improvements.

Some, including Jane Redicker, president of the Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce, supported the bill, saying it would make businesses safer. But some business leaders, including Jackie Greenbaum, who owns the Quarry House Tavern, said that establishments like hers don’t have the resources to do jobs that government should be doing. [WTOP]

Chuck E. Cheese moving from Rockville to Kensington

Chuck E. Cheese, the well-known family entertainment center chain, will soon move into new digs in Montgomery County.

The new location will be at a 16,331-square-foot Kensington venue, with the move occurring this summer. It will be at the old Retro Fitness space at 5238 Nicholson Lane. Chuck E. Cheese used to be at Loehmann’s Plaza in Rockville. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather…

Mostly sunny with a high of 62 degrees tomorrow

