The NCAAmen’s basketball tournament started Tuesday and various Montgomery County bars will be pouring pints through the championship game on April 3.

Here are some local establishments offering specials during the tournament:

Denizens Brewing Co.

Denizens Brewing Co., located at 1115 EastWest Highway in Silver Spring, is offering $4 pints of its Born Bohemian Pilsner anytime its open during the tournament.

Taco Bamba

Taco Bamba, with Montgomery County locations at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg, and 1627 Rockville Pike in Rockville, is offering its happy hour menu during all televised games at both locations.

Happy hour menu includes its Margarita Bambera, sangria, draft beer, and Michelada (which features cabernet, ancho chile reyes, brandy and fresh fruit) for $5 each.

Caddies on Cordell

Caddies Bar & Grill, located at 4922 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda, will hold its St. Caddies weekend in conjunction with the NCAA tournament. There will be drink and food specials in honor of St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday with a special limited drink menu for $6.50 each from noon to 5 p.m. and from noon to 8 p.m. fish & chips, and Reuben potato skins for $10.50 and Reubens for $12.50. There will be live music from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Sports & Social

Sports & Social, located at 11800 Grand Park Ave. in North Bethesda, launched a $200 sweepstakes for a premium Game Watch party for four people.

Premium seating packages will be available for $25 per person for the entire tournament, which includes one beer or non-alcoholic beverage per person.

Tommy Joe’s

Tommy Joe’s, located at 7940 Norfolk Ave. in Bethesda, will offer regular daily specials including $20 pitchers of Yuengling or Miller Lite draft, $10 mozzarella sticks, and $5 sweet potato fries, onion rings or tater tots. The specials will be offered 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday March 16 and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.